To the editor:
The July 2 edition of the Gloucester Times carried a letter from Michael Cook (”A sobering message for July 4”) that I found to be offensive and wrong. He said that the Republican Party is now a “Trumpublican Cult of Personality” that threatens our democracy. He equates the Republican Party to the Nazis of the 1920s and ‘30s and claims that we all need to be alarmed.
Donald Trump received 74.6 million votes, almost half of the total, and more than any other presidential candidate in history, except for Joe Biden. So, Michael Cook is denigrating all of those Americans who cast their ballots for Trump, saying we are un-American and marching the country into a repeat of Nazi Germany. This statement is obviously wrong and highly offensive to all of those Americans. I believe Mr. Cook should be ashamed.
Anthony J. Marolda
Gloucester