To the editor:
While we are all confined to our homes during this uncertain crisis, it is time to start figuring out the the common sense plan on the other side, for the good of the citizens of Gloucester.
The city and state budgets are going to be decimated due to lack of revenue -- and remember the lack of revenue is due to the closing of businesses, the loss of jobs to no fault of anyone. Though the Federal Reserve has bailed out states and municipalities temporarily, it is not a long-term cure. Below are some practical, necessary reforms for your consideration:
First, you should not be considering new spending like new schools or anything else. Maintaining what we have and downsizing is vital.The city should be selling its inventory of assets and getting relief from the state on properties like I-4, C-2. Selling property to fulfill the shortage of housing would be a win-win endeavor.
Instead of reining in spending on a chosen path when times were good, you are going to have to cut the budget dramatically -- 10% to 20% or more -- and cut taxes to the homeowner. The days of 2.5%-plus annual increases are over.
Cutting government spending Is mandatory because all our incomes have declined or ended.
To help small business, rather all businesses, give them a two-year tax-free window so they can get back up to at least neutral, if they survive. It also may be a way of attracting other businesses (other than pot shops) to Gloucester, which are desperately needed.
It is the right time for the city to reevaluate all contracts, requiring all workers to transition to a 401(k), thus eliminating defined pensions. The course the city was never going to afford funding the retirees at their full pension anyway.
It is necessary for the School Committee, which seems out of touch with its ever-increasing budget, to rework the past contract affording 2% raises and 90% premium payments for health insurance.
How can there possibly be a known quantity for a new contract with a new superintendent when salaries and school positions will have to be cut? Can our School Committee think out of the box to effect better educational results while cutting spending?
The world has changed overnight and you elected officials must also. If you need help, there are great minds in this community that are more than capable and willing to assist you. In the past 12 years, every entity reformed and amended their budgets except governments. Unfortunately, this crisis is making it happen immediately. Perhaps, we can get back to what government is for, rather than the ever-spending, overreaching, social experimenting, inefficient, over-regulating bureaucracy it has become.
Common sense is required in this very difficult undertaking, and the citizens need to be informed via public meetings that explain your action plan as soon as possible.
Cecilia Coraza
Gloucester