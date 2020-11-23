To the editor:
In this coronavirus year, this letter this might seem small and unimportant. And then maybe it says something. In 1981, I was working on Cape Ann and answered an ad in this paper to be the assistant soccer coach at Rockport High. The athletic director hired me without my interviewing with the coach. The director later told me it was because he had no other candidates.
I met Dave Curley the next day, at his first practice as head coach of the team. I worked closely with Dave for four years, culminating in an undefeated season in 1984, before I headed off to graduate school. Along the way, I picked up great memories of amazing student athletes and a lifelong friend in Dave, who has gone on to grace the sideline in Rockport for parts of the next four decades. He has produced some fabulous teams, and because Rockport is a small town, some challenged teams, but always with a dignity and respect for the game, his team and the opponents. As a small grace to me, whenever I came to watch a game, he had me stand with the team, as I was always a part of his teams.
Last week I read that Coach Curley was suspended for taking a picture of a team that had won its first championship since 2013, admittedly not wearing masks. Yeah, that makes sense in the context of his career. At least as much as anything makes sense this year.
Shaun Levesque
Wrentham