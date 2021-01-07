To the editor:
If there is anyone who questions whether the Black Lives Matter movement is necessary or wonders why saying All Lives Matter is offensive, look no further than the letter to the Gloucester Daily Times from Loyd Waites (“An argument for adoption,” Jan. 1). He compared the tragedy of the loss of human life, at the hand of a police officer, to other ways of dying. And he actually compared the loss of a human life, a Black life, to an animal being euthanized in a shelter. The deaths we have witnessed are horrific. The systemic racism behind these deaths are equally horrific. Please don’t suggest that anything less is happening.
Heather Stewart
Gloucester