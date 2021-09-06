To the editor:
This is in regards to the Aug. 27 letter to the editor about putting the new school to another vote. What a wonderful idea. Do you actually think that would ever happen?
The voting public probably has no idea how to make that happen. I myself would support anything that could change the outcome of what is a potentially dangerous place for a new school; but I reiterate what I said in a previous letter. What the city wants the city gets. Miss O’Neil’s letter added different layers of information and opinions, some that haven’t been brought up previously.
I applaud her efforts to continue to keep the issue of the new school in the public eye even though we know it was a done deal right from the start. I firmly believe if the Gloucester voters had all the facts (cost, location, safety issues and the loss of Mattos Field), the Proposition 2 1/2 override would not have passed.
Helena Kennedy
Gloucester