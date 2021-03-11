To the editor:
While I am addressing this letter to the Gloucester Daily Times, it is also for all the taxpayers of Rockport. The recent problems in the management of the Rockport Fire Department have left me with many unanswered questions. Follow up by the Times and certainly by the townspeople is needed.
I am encouraged that the selectmen are interviewing for the open position on the Fire Department’s Board of Engineers. I also understand but have not seen anything in writing regarding the position of director of emergency services. It would be good to have this situation clarified. What is the new command structure? Years ago one member of the Board of Selectman was assigned as the liaison to the Fire Department’s Board of Fire Engineers. I checked the town’s website. No one is listed. Additionally, the liaisons listed don’t match the current board members. Who is the new liaison? Given the complete collapse of the previous layers of middle management (town administrator and director of emergency services) and the drastic steps the firemen took in November to have their issues addressed by the Board of Selectmen, the taxpayers have a right to know what the board is doing to ensure that problems are not ignored in the future and there is a clear line of accountability.
Additionally, has anyone driven by the Pigeon Cove engine house and really looked at it? The roof is in deplorable shape and the exterior is in need of repairs. This was the situation several years ago when $300,000 was allocated by the town for reroofing and other repairs. Work was never done. What happened? Are the funds still available? It’s my understanding that buckets are now needed during rainstorms to catch the water. There is well over $500,000 worth of equipment housed in this building. The taxpayers of this town have a right to know what plans the selectmen have to address this issue. What are the long range plans for all the current fire department buildings? All of these unaddressed situations are the reasons why many people felt the town officials were moving toward a full-time department.
In that regard, the annual cost to the town for the current fire department is approximately $250,000. We have three members of the Board of Engineers, one of whom is the chief and one is the assistant chief. I don’t have the total number of men but I am estimating at least 20 firemen. What a deal! My daughter works for a comparably sized town in New Hampshire with a full-time department consisting of a chief, an assistant chief and six firemen. The annual cost is more than $1.2 million and they are now hiring additional firemen because they can’t cover all the shifts. This town needs to preserve and support the Rockport Fire Department and collaborate with the fire department on future plans because this is our tax money they are spending.
I urge the Times to follow up.
Elizabeth B. Pool
Rockport