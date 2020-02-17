To the editor:
Police Chief Ed Conley says there is zero indication that foul play is involved in the disappearance of Gloucester resident Abbie Flynn (“Zero connection to any other missing person,” Feb. 14).
But the reported evidence suggests this was not a planned departure, by suicide or otherwise. And the theory the police initially proposed — that she got lost or had a medical incident while out for a walk in the immediate neighborhood -- seems increasingly unlikely given the passage of time and the exhaustive search.
Since people do not simply vanish, it is only common sense to look for other possible explanations, foul play being an obvious one. In this situation, then, there is in fact some indication of foul play — namely, the seeming absence of other plausible explanations.
If Police Chief Conley has any evidence for an explanation other than foul play, it would be helpful to hear it.
Susan Nicholson
Gloucester
