To the editor:
The follow-up to the letter thus titled in the Gloucester Daily Times as it appeared on July 15, is to quote the entire quatrain: “Water, Water, evr’y where; and how the boards did shrink: Water, Water ev’ry where, and NOT A DROP TO DRINK…”
The “Rime of the Ancient Mariner,” by Samuel Taylor Coleridge, was published in 1834. The poet was a known opium addict, and scholars have debated the “hidden” meaning of this elegy since publication. Living on Cape Ann, we may not need opium to hear the boards shrink. Water has been a concern here since my first visit to Rockport in 1961. We are accustomed to drought, water rationing, and some of us can remember directors of public safety beginning with Don Atkinson down to the present, gerrymandering quarry supplies to keep the town in potable water. Water is not an unlimited resource, but the letter writer asks a valid question: “Who’s looking out for us?” It sure as hell isn’t Town Meeting form of government, where everything is reactive rather than proactive. Isn’t this a subject, a concern that this entire island should be together on as gentrification continues? Early in the 60s, a fine development of condominiums rose up in Rockport. Rowe Point had everything the hip condo owner wanted, especially untrammeled views of the ocean. What it didn’t have was water. A lawsuit posed by the developer resulted in a judge telling Rockport, “Find the water.”
As housing for the underserved rises in downtown Gloucester and Gloucester Crossing, as Rockport ponders similar housing at the old bamboo farm, does any authority in either place have any insights about the supply of water to satisfy the needs of our communities?
It is way past time for the letter writer, Ms. Dion, to have an answer to her questions. And the time is now to make known what, if any dialog concerning water supply is in the works. We can trust in any deity and Dr. Fauci to lead us through COVID-19. But what happens when there is “not a drop to drink?” Probably a Proposition 2½ to foot the cost of trucking in water.
Herb Wescott
Rockport