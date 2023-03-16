To the editor,
Regarding the Apple Street roadway project, the town is wise to proceed with improving its infrastructure with many benefits into the future.
Many people are posing this project as environmentally insensitive, unnecessary for public safety and counter to the rural aesthetic of Essex. Actually the opposite is true on all three points.
Firstly there was already a roadway in place; widening and raising it increases public safety both for emergency response when the Causeway is flooded and for vehicular traffic in general. While many trees will be cut down, this will open up the vista from the roadway looking across the marsh, improving the historically scenic roadway. Within that new vista will be vigorous native species which will be planted as part of the project mitigation program. Large sections of invasive plant species, phragmites, will be removed and naturally indigenous plantings will be set in their place.
The project is an important piece of building coastal resiliency in consideration of rising sea levels, an unfortunate outgrowth of our collective inability to curtail carbon emissions. We can’t on one hand complain about climate change and then do nothing about it to create more long-term sustainability. Enhancing public safety, supporting local environmental values and preserving an historic roadway are all congruent and compatible goals. The public should wholeheartedly support this project.
Cliff Ageloff
Essex