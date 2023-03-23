To the editor:
At the Rockport Planning Board hearing on March 9, Zoning Board of Appeals Vice Chair Peter Bergholtz complimented the committee for its work, but stated unequivocally that the ZBA voted unanimously to recommend withdrawing Section IX, Article N, from the Town Meeting warrant.
“This proposed bylaw places all of Bearskin Neck in a precarious position. If we have a major Sanibel or Captiva storm, neither the building inspector or the ZBA will be authorized to order rebuilding permits,” he said.
Unbelievably, Article N is recommended by elected members of the Planning Board.
We are unaware if even one member of the Planning Board lives in the Coastal Flood Plain District.
Only three the five members of the Select Board attended the board meeting on Tuesday, March 21, and the three decided not to share their stances on the warrant articles and citizen petitions. They may not decide until one hour before Town Meeting, which is a disservice to the constituents that they serve. Their delay and inaction lacks the leadership the town needs in the face of deleterious impact of Article N on the town’s character. The Select Board should voice its stance and do it as early as possible.
Article N penalizes private land owners with residential and commercial structures in the Coastal Flood Plain District. Those in Bearskin Neck lose the right to appeal to the ZBA to reconstruct or make improvements greater than 50% of a structures value if a structure becomes damaged during a coastal storm. Incredibly, the Rockport Yacht Club could be rebuilt. Town-owned land is exempt.
Article N establishes a Rockport climate strategy of surrender and retreat. Over time, Bearskin Neck would resemble the vacancy of The Blacksmith Shop. The vibrant heart of Rockport would eventually turn into a collection of condemned structures.
Is surrender and retreat the Planning Board’s climate strategy of choice? Could a climate doomsayer who publicly advocates surrender and retreat have infiltrated and influenced the Planning Committee to accept this draconian approach?
Select Board member Denise Donnelly recently stated that the board is responsible for town strategy. If true, shouldn’t the five-member board have already, and vehemently, opposed Article N on principle alone? The Planning Board possesses zero authority to establish a climate strategy. Plus, alternative best practices exist.
In contrast, Scituate’s leadership acted boldly and with great foresight to support and defend their town. In 1997, Scituate began elevating at-risk structures by leveraging FEMA grant funding. Elevating structures above anticipated future flood levels is one effective form of mitigation. In July, 2010, FEMA recognized Scituate’s achievement of 44 elevated structures in FEMA’s Best Practices Newsletter. Since 2010, Scituate’s elevation count has risen to 75. In 2022, Scituate received another FEMA elevation grant of $228K. The 2010 FEMA Best Practices Bulletin recognizing Scituate is available via this link to Gloucester Daily Times readers, https://bit.ly/3LDVeqs.
Scituate’s support and defend climate strategy protects residents’ homes and preserves Scituate’s tax revenue. A surrender and retreat approach eliminates private structures and small businesses in Bearskin Neck and beyond.
As Rockport residents leasing town-owned land, we are exempt from the penalties of Article N, but we write in support of Bearskin Neck and every coastal neighbor.
Voting at Town Meeting provides the opportunity to send a resounding echo throughout Rockport that residents refuse to surrender and retreat when better alternatives exist.
Support and defend Bearskin Neck and Rockport’s coast by voting “No” on April Fools Article N.
Steve Sheehan,
Antoinette Giugliano,
Chip Tarbell,
Fred Hochberger,
Lisa Mooney,
Rockport