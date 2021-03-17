To the editor:
As Board Members of the Gloucester Stage Company and strong supporters of the arts, we applaud your March 10 editorial “Important funding for arts and culture communities.” Needless to say, this past year has been a terrible year for the arts and cultural community!
As an example, we would cite our letter to your newspaper on Aug. 12, 2019 regarding a successful Gloucester Stage fundraiser. In that letter, just a year and a half ago, we highlighted the important role that the Gloucester Stage Company played in our city. During that 2019 season, the Stage Company would employ more than 160 people. They were actors, directors, musicians and scores more who supported the productions working as stagehands, carpenters, electricians, sound and light technicians, wardrobe staff, stage and theater managers and of course the managing and artistic directors, box office and development directors and apprentices. These jobs were lost when the pandemic shut down live theater. Additionally, Gloucester Stage had a very active Youth Acting Workshop, with many of Gloucester’s youth involved. All of this went away!
When Covid struck almost everything came to a halt. The Stage Company made an effort to provide our community with virtual theatre presentations of selected works. Although these productions were well received and successful, they were a far cry from our normal robust live season. The company reduced those who always found work with the Gloucester Stage from 170 to two full-time employees and a host of presentations that gave two short gigs to fewer than 15 actors. Obviously this disaster was saved from complete collapse by many of the longtime Gloucester Stage Company donors.
The Gloucester Stage Company and other arts and cultural businesses now look to the Kennedy Bill you mention in your editorial to direct some desperately needed COVID-19 relief funds for support of the arts. Through good and bad times, our community has enjoyed a rich and vibrant history of artists and art and culture organizations that help form an important part of Cape Ann and Gloucester’s identity. This pandemic has threatened the health and longevity of the creative community and they need and deserve to receive this federal funding assistance from our government!
We would be remiss were we not to mention the funding of the Massachusetts Cultural Council (MCC). At this writing, the governor is proposing slashing the budget of the MCC by 10%! This is devastating news! Please contact the governor and urge his support for this much-needed funding.
Also and most importantly for all readers of this letter, please contact your legislators and strongly urge them to sign on to Sen. Kennedy’s bill SD 2105, “An Act to Rebuild the Commonwealth’s Cultural Future” and urge for full funding for the MCC. Details of this bill can be found at Mass-creative.org.
Again, our thanks to the Gloucester Daily Times for recognizing this essential area of need in the artistic and cultural community!
Judith and Harry Hoglander
Gloucester