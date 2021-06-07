To the editor:
My name is Catherine Mazzeo, but most call me Katie. My husband, John, and I are both Cape Ann natives. We are a proud military family as my husband enters his 17th year of service to our country. We are also a proud union family, as we have been woven into the strong fabric of Plumbers Local 12.
I have been actively engaged in the School Committee and Board of Health meetings as an advocate. As a working mother I have experienced the incredible challenges presented by the pandemic. It is important that the voice of working families is represented on the School Committee. I will do my best to serve all citizens of Rockport. I love Rockport and hope to contribute to the district’s rich legacy.
I bring to the table: Strong analytical and critical thinking skills, intelligence, diversity of thought and life experience, the ability to look beyond the needs of myself and my own family to serve a greater good and the ability to reason that working cooperatively doesn’t always mean agreeing with each other. Even in our differences, we can work together to achieve our goals. Our solutions will need to serve our whole town, long term. I will always show respect to parents and provide complete transparency. I will always hold myself and any team that I serve with accountable, listen to feedback and seek improvement.
I both humbly and confidently ask for your vote. I will serve you well if given the chance.
Catherine Mazzeo
Rockport