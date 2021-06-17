To the editor:
Let me introduce myself. I am John T. Kolackovsky, a proud father of a graduate from the Rockport school system. Since I believe our schools can get even better, I decided to run for the School Committee position, to contribute and be part of the solution.
As a member of the Rockport School Committee, I will:
Work with parents and teachers to safely keep our schools open as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic;
Promote and upport the courses that benefit the college-bound as well as the trade-bound or entrepreneurial student;
Focus our efforts even more in math, science, English, U.S. and world history and the trades;
Foster a school environment that will encourage individual student participation and development;
Support a balanced budget that maintains school excellence while not overburdening taxpayers and homeowners. I am against the Proposition 21/2 override.
Fight to ensure local control of our school system, not special outside interests.
My background and experience that will help me accomplish the above is as follows:
Moving my son from a large school like Andover to the smaller school environment of Rockport, I can appreciate the benefits and deficiencies found in both.
I have more than 40 years of successfully working in research and development, engineering, management and business.
For the past 10-plus years, I have been running a small industrial coating firm that I created and built.
I have a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering and a MBA.
For four to five years, I was an active volunteer in the Big Brother Big Sister youth mentoring program.
I have many years of creating budgets, living with them and their consequences and refining them.
For three to four years, I taught English to adults through a Gloucester/Sawyer Free Library group.
I coached youth soccer in Andover for approximately six years.
John T. Kolackovsky
Rockport