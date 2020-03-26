To the editor:
Looks like the coronavirus plight bailout bill is almost here after much of the non-plight-related money grabs were removed, or maybe not. There will be $1,200 for each adult, or $2,400 for each couple plus $500 per kid. This one-size-fits-all solution is a result of the emergency nature of the bill. Those of us not affected because our paychecks have not been impacted -- retirees, those working from home, essential businesses, non-impacted workers, the independently wealthy -- should think hard about those that have been so impacted. Here is a chance for us to do what the $2 trillion bill doesn’t and can’t do: Apply some wisdom, justice and charity.
How about giving all or some of the relief monies that you will soon receive to someone you know who needs it way more than you do? Sure, I could use the $1,200. Who couldn’t? But do I need it? Need it more than a laid-off worker? More than a reduced hours worker? More than a family where one breadwinner has to stay at home to care for the kids?
Some complain big government solutions leave out the little guy. So here is a chance for a little guy or gal to help another little gal or guy.
Bill Proposki
Rockport
