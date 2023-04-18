To the editor:
Deanna Fay, Maggie Howard and Deb Frontiero accuse me of inventing or ignoring truth about the transit-oriented development (TOD) bomb-cyclone aimed at Gloucester. Nice try, ladies, because the facts were quoted from our own Gloucester Daily Times, highlighting the report by the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute’s analysis of the state’s Housing Development Incentive Program. The article cited that 80 number of affordable units — I didn’t invent it. Your fight is with the report or The Times who published it. As a reader, I trust my local paper and quoted from it word for word.
However, when you say that if the TOD “requires affordable housing to be created,” I am all for it. But that’s not on the docket now. My column stressed that compromise and moderation were the preferred outcome. The TOD right now doesn’t “create housing that is actually affordable to working-class families” (a quote from your letter), so perhaps it is you that should get your facts straight. I got mine right off the front page. We need (capital A) Affordable housing in Gloucester but this TOD plan doesn’t now include it. The facts are also that this is a one-size-fits-all, built around punishment planning, which you are clearly in favor of.
Good luck, Gloucester.
Gordon Baird
Gloucester