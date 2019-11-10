To the editor:
Kudos and thank you to all of those who contributed to the West Parish bake sale during the election. There were not too many reasons to vote — a lot of uncontested seats — but the bake sale and the bakers made me turn out. OMG! Sooo good.
I especially loved the chocolate peanut butter oat squares. I wish I had bought all of them.
Thank you, again, all of you superb bakers who support our schools.
Jane Wolf
Gloucester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.