Kudos and thank you to all of those who contributed to the West Parish bake sale during the election. There were not too many reasons to vote — a lot of uncontested seats — but the bake sale and the bakers made me turn out. OMG! Sooo good.

I especially loved the chocolate peanut butter oat squares. I wish I had bought all of them.

Thank you, again, all of you superb bakers who support our schools.

Jane Wolf

Gloucester

