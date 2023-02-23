To the editor,
As residents in our area undoubtedly know, and as readers of the Gloucester Daily Times "Rockport author tells tall tale," Feb. 14) are probably aware, my rescue basset hounds have received lots of agreeable attention from locals and visitors over the years.
One afternoon this week, during our walk through downtown Rockport, me and my basset Gus met two senior women, one of whom, I was informed, has been afraid of dogs all her life. Then, something remarkable happened: While Gus stood before them, wagging his tail, the fearful woman smiled, bent down slowly, and gently patted Gus's back.
I have received some lovely comments on Facebook and from my neighbors. One friend wrote, "Gus is an ambassador." He's loved by many neighborhood children (I have many of those photos). Also, he usually manages to calm more aggressive dogs.
Nathaniel S. Johnson (and Gus)
Rockport