To the editor,
In the Nov. 19 edition of the Gloucester Daily Times, a reader wrote a lengthy letter to the editor ("Dog owners need to take care of their poo bags") chastising local dog owners for failing to pick-up after their pets at the beach. The writer was quite correct; nobody wants to see dog poop or pick-up bags befouling our beautiful beaches and waterways. The writer also mentioned that there are too many repeat offenders, and that something must be done.
For years, I have walked my basset hounds on the beaches in Rockport and Gloucester, through the towns, on Bearskin Neck and on trails at Halibut Point State Park, where, recently, the situation has improved. The installation of several deposit receptacles on posts around Halibut Point has done wonders
At the dog park on Summit Avenue, an obviously hand-painted sign “Pick Up Poop,” gets the point across in a non-threatening manner. It’s not yet perfect atop Summit, but far better than before. Bearskin Neck has installed a poop-bag dispenser labeled “Please Pick Up After Your Pet." These measures appear to be working.
Banning dogs from our beaches is an extreme, unpleasant and unacceptable option that nobody really wants. Long Beach and Good Harbor are extensive, and it would be expensive to equip those areas with dispensers and pick-up bins.
I put the problem before my bassets and, as usual, they came up with a wise solution: “Just putting a couple of barrels at the beach entrance or exit should fill the bill,” they replied. “Folks would be instructed to bring their own pick-up bags.”
Give those boys a biscuit bone!
Nathaniel S. Johnson,
Rockport
