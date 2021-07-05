To the editor:
The Cape Ann Surfers Union (CASU) is an all-volunteer grassroots organization devoted to expanded ocean access for surfers and the promotion of a healthy and safe ocean environment for all. We have spent the last two years advocating for a few small regulatory changes that would increase safe surfing opportunities at Good Harbor Beach. On Feb. 25, 2020, we presented a pilot program proposal to our City Council in a public meeting. Our current proposal is endorsed by Councilor Scott Memhard, and the 2020 Council expressed strong support for a trial program.
As surfers, we are NOT interested in surfing on crowded beach days. But unfortunately, the current policy of prohibiting summer surf access from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. forces increasingly large numbers of surfers into a very narrow time window of potential surf. We believe our proposed pilot program will help reduce this overcrowding and improve safety by allowing surf access at underutilized times when there are few or no swimmers in the water.
Of course, we recognize that there are days when Good Harbor Beach is packed from sunrise to sunset. But what some beachgoers might not realize is that there are times during the summer with few to no swimmers in the water, including some weekday mornings and days with adverse weather conditions. Our proposal is simply asking for the opportunity to surf at those underutilized times. As surfers we care about the safety of ALL beachgoers and recognize that lifeguards can call surfers out of the water at any time if conditions change. CASU recently interviewed five Good Harbor Beach lifeguards who all agreed that our proposal is manageable and safe and felt confident that lifeguards and surfers can work together to create a safe beachgoing environment for all.
More than 500 CASU members, Good Harbor Beach lifeguards and City Council members have expressed resounding support for our pilot program proposal. After years of clear advocacy and positive feedback, we were confused and disappointed when our public works director recently implied that we are interested in surfing on crowded days. To be clear – our proposal DOES NOT seek shared time in crowded water with swimmers.
What’s even more disappointing is the recent legal opinion we received from Gloucester’s general counsel, Chip Payson, which states, “My research indicates that the DPW director has charge and control over all public lands in the city including beaches (GCO sec 2-283) and, under the Charter (Charter 71-16), the DPW director may promulgate regulations to govern the same … any new regulations or any changes to existing regulations must START with the DPW director and go to the mayor for approval BEFORE going to the City Council.“ In other words, without the DPW director’s blessing, our two years of working closely with the City Council to develop a safe and manageable pilot program is now invalid.
As citizens of Gloucester and stewards of our wonderful public lands and beaches, we should all have the right to challenge public access regulations and there should be a public process for doing so. The DPW director is not an elected official and should not be the sole gatekeeper regarding questions of access to our public resources. But according to our city lawyer, no avenue exists without first gaining his approval. We believe this policy violates the basic principles of our democracy. If you agree, please let your voice be heard.
Courtney Hayes
Cape Ann Surfers Union
Gloucester