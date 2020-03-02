To the editor:
Thirty years ago, when I washed ashore in Gloucester the first time, I lived “down the Fort” with my dear friend and fellow AIDS educator, John Barnes.
In the second-floor apartment at 51 Fort Square lived Tanny Martin, another dear friend who just happened to be the nursing coordinator of the VNA’s AIDS home care program.
Needless to say, as John’s health declined, we had the home care piece of his treatment down pat. In fact, thanks to Tanny, other nurses at the VNA, and some special neighbors “down the Fort,” John’s wish to die overlooking Ten Pound Island became a reality.
Back then, Tanny sported a bumper sticker on her car that read, “If you aren’t outraged, you aren’t paying attention.”
I am not sure why, but the slogan on that bumper sticker has, no pun intended, stuck with me through the years.
Today, five years after the formal dawn of “The Trump Era, I think that bumper sticker slogan needs to be revised to read, “If you aren’t outraged AND terrified, you aren’t paying attention.”
My Trump fear level began to spike immediately after I listened to Donnie’s first campaign rally speech in the spring of 2015. I knew, after listening to his hateful and racist rant against Mexicans, he had secured the loyalty of the most bigoted, gullible, white nationalist, faux Christian elements of the Republican Party’s base. I knew that, having done so, he was all but certain to become the party’s nominee.
My fear level spiked again when I learned about the meeting at Trump Tower in June 2016. It was at that meeting that Don Jr., Jared Kushner, then-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and several other top Trump campaign officials colluded with agents of the Russian government in the hope of being provided with “dirt” on Hillary Clinton.
Yes, Cape Ann Trumpublicans, your Supreme Leader’s campaign colluded with the Russians, despite Donnie’s bogus assertions to the contrary.
But don’t take my word for it. Take the time to read Robert Mueller’s full report and listen to his congressional testimony.
In both, Mueller described the meeting at Trump Tower as an almost textbook case study in collusion.
But because collusion, in and of itself, is not a crime, and because Mueller could not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the collusion had metastasized into a full blown criminal conspiracy, he opted not to bring any charges against those involved.
He also made clear in both the report and his testimony that Donnie himself actively obstructed Mueller’s efforts to ascertain the depth and breadth of Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.
But Mueller was unable to indict Donnie on the obstruction charge because Donnie was a sitting president, so he made it clear to Congress it was up to them to address the matter and hold Donnie accountable.
Then Attorney General William Barr stepped in. He put out a four-page, sanitized summary of Mueller’s voluminous report that is said to have infuriated Mueller. It also enabled Donnie to perpetuate the myth that the whole investigation was a hoax.
Barr’s interference on Donnie ‘s behalf sent my Trump fear meter up yet another couple of notches.
Then, last fall, we learned that, the day after Mueller’s testimony before Congress, Donnie was breaking the law and abusing his power again.
This time it involved threatening the new, young president of Ukraine that his country would not receive nearly $400 million in military aid that was critical to Ukraine’s efforts to combat Russian aggression, unless the new president agreed to participate in a scheme designed to bolster Donnie’s reelection prospects in November.
That abuse of presidential power, and the brazen violation of a law known as the Impoundment Act, triggered the impeachment hearings in the House and the subsequent farce of a trial in the Senate.
I knew Donnie would be acquitted by his cowardly and ignoble Trumpublican enablers in the Senate, so I was surprised when my Trump fear meter spiked the way it did when I heard the news that Donnie‘s acquittal was official.
But I now know why it spiked so much.
Donnie’s cowardly Trumpublican enablers in the Senate have fueled Donnie’s malignant narcissism. They have fed his delusions that he, as POTUS, is omnipotent and invincible
They have made an already erratic, vengeful, and unstable man even more dangerous.
Yes, sir. That bumper sticker Tanny sported on her car “down the Fort” 30 years ago is more relevant today than ever.
If you aren’t outraged AND terrified by what is happening in Trumpublican America today, you should be. You should be because nothing less than the Constitution, the principles upon which the country was founded, the rule of law, “small l, small d” liberal democracy, and now the public health, are all threatened and hanging in the balance in ways that are truly unprecedented in our nation’s history.
Michael Cook
Gloucester
