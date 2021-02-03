To the editor:
As a geologist with experience in coastal land use and geologic hazards, I am dismayed at the enthusiasm expressed by yourself and others at the announcement of using dredge spoils from the Merrimack River for beach replenishment at Reservation Terrace on Plum Island (“Feds funding $19 million for sand dredging of the Merrimack and Piscataqua rivers to help local beaches,” Jan 22).
The elevation of the developed area ranges from about 4 to 10 feet above mean sea level and lies within the AO flood zone to a depth of 2 feet. The area is rimmed by the VE flood zone with an elevation of 22-23 feet. It is a hopeless task to protect this area and sand replenishment is a short-term, stop-gap means that merely provides residents with a false sense of security. In view of projected sea level rise over the next several decades, it makes no sense to waste resources trying to protect areas doomed to destruction by erosion and flooding. Simply put, living in the area is unsustainable and undeserving of taxpayers’ support for protection.
Martin Ross
Rockport