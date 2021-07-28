To the editor:Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color
I would like to commend the city of Gloucester for installing this shower/footwash (”Sluicing off the sand: New eco-friendly foot bath, shower at Good Harbor,” July 22).
It might seem like a small thing, but it reflects the city’s sensitivity to both residents and visitors to this wonderful beach. It is an excellent addition and I and my family would like to thank you for installing this device. In addition, the sidewalk to the beach along the road is a fantastic infrastructure addition to make the beach more accessible while protecting everyone. I commend the city for their forward thinking and implementation.
John Stempeck
Gloucester