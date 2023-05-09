To the editor:
Thank you, Generous Gardeners and the City of Gloucester!
We are so blessed to live in a beautiful area, something I never take for granted. Every day as part of my morning routine, I drive by the Stacy Boulevard on my way home. I am probably the only person who hopes for the bridge to be up so I can admire the beautiful sea and landscape surrounding the Boulevard.
I am in awe at what Generous Gardeners and the City of Gloucester both do for our special city, especially the Stacy Boulevard area. Their commitment to this picturesque space is truly staggering, even more so following a weekend trip to Boston my husband and I made recently where we walked the Common, Public Gardens and around Back Bay. No doubt Boston is special …but the Stacy Boulevard in Gloucester is something that we are grateful to have in our backyard and a must-see destination for anyone visiting our area.
PS: I can’t wait for the flags appearing in the next few weeks, then onto St. Peter’s Fiesta, Horrible Parade, Boat Parade, etc. — all my favorite things. Summer is a special time for Gloucester and the special touches surrounding the Boulevard make me so proud of our community and the people who help keep this area so beautiful. Thank you to everyone who contributes and participates to make this beauty possible.
Gayle Piraino
Gloucester