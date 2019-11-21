To the editor,
Regarding the story "National Grid pushes to clear-cut 'hazard' trees," in the Gloucester Daily Times on Monday, Nov. 18:
National Grid seeks to expand its program to "clear cut" trees and have the consumers pay for this additional cost to do so, while it increases its rates. The utility justifies more oak trees being cut to prevent any trees falling on lines during stormy weather conditions and thereby prevent interruptions in service. In recent years there have been more service disruptions, often for longer periods of time, even though more trees have been sacrificed.
Perhaps National Grid and the other utility companies need to be more creative instead of seeking more extensive clear-cutting methods. Techniques that bury the service lines rather than simply putting them on more vulnerable telephone poles could be done in certain identified areas. Possibly relocating the poles and the lines away from the tree lines could be explored, as well.
No doubt utilities experts can devise effective systems without destroying nature. Trees are vital: they provide massive amounts of oxygen while removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere; they absorb huge volumes of water to prevent flooding and water run-offs; they are sound barriers or attenuators; they provide natural habitat homes for birds and other creatures of nature; and significantly contribute to our esthetics and enjoyment.
It takes generations for trees to fully mature; they need to be respected. Cutting down additional trees is hardly a rational answer to the underlying issues. There needs to be far more oversight by qualified biologically-trained individuals to prevent this wantonly destructive process. And the removal of any trees must also include their equivalent replacement.
Let's hope our elected officials (thanks Attorney General Maura Healey), the Department of Public Utilities and sensitive environmentalists prevent further environmental degradation rather than foolishly yielding to power companies who forever raise their rates and still do not seek more environmentally sound solutions.
Joseph N. and Lois G. Muzio,
Rockport
