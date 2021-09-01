To the editor:Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color
The Landing Group is once again trying raise the Pigeon Cove Harbor seawall. In addition to many recreational boaters, more than 100 lobstermen and fishermen depend on that harbor for their livelihoods.
The Conservation Commission must take into account the documented concerns of those who use Pigeon Cove Harbor. Experience indicates that the “bathtub effect” will damage the harbor, given the occasions where boats have been flooded and sunk by water rushing against a higher wall on the harbor’s north wall, building velocity and washing back over the working side of the harbor.
The Landing Group is soliciting neighborhood support by playing on everyone’s desire to see the Tool Company developed. We agree that this would be a good thing. The town could use the tax revenue, and we are all eager for this eyesore to be beautified. Let us not be distracted by the destructive means by which this development could proceed.
These actions by The Landing Group are disingenuous: while they force this matter through the Conservation Commission, the Department of Environmental Protection is reviewing it. What’s more, in direct defiance of DEP orders in 2019, this same group began installing the infrastructure to raise the seawall. They lost this battle and are subject to fines, which they continue to appeal. This pattern of violation indicates a clear intent to stop at nothing.
The Conservation Commission should immediately request a wave action study by Coastal Zone Management. The citizens of Rockport are counting on you.
Denise Donnelly
Rockport