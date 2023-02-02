To the editor,
I deeply appreciate publication of "Encountering the Divine" (Midweek Musings, Feb. 1) in the Gloucester Daily Times.
In the process of editing a longer essay into 800 words, I made a mistake. "Blue Sonnet" is based on Exodus 24: 9-10, not chapter 23.
Perhaps correction is an opportunity to offer a free gift.
In the near future I will have 10 to 12 issues of a bimonthly email blog about biblical poetry. If you would like to receive it, you can email your email address to the Rev. Derek van Gulden, pastor of the First Congregational Church of Rockport at pastor@oldsloop.org or me at shrnrchace@aol.com
Sharon R. Chace,
Rockport poet laureate