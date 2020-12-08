To the editor:
I was reading the Gloucester Daily Times several days ago, and suddenly became very choked up. My husband asked what was wrong, and I said, “My French teacher died.” He frowned and asked, “How old was she?” I replied, “99” and smiled. Knowing Madame Sarah Picone — who probably should be referred to as “Saint Sarah” after all the years she spent teaching a foreign language to bunches of junior high school kids — was an honor. Madame Picone was a well-educated, caring woman who dedicated her life to teaching and transferred her love of the French language to all who were lucky enough to have been her pupils.
In seventh grade, students were divided into “divisions”. My division — I guess one always remembers these things — was E. We were cool kids, fresh out of elementary school and rearing to throw our awkward selves into this next phase of development. “The powers that be” told us we had to take a foreign language. We looked at them as if they were speaking a foreign language. And then we were introduced to Madame Picone. Did I mention that we were goofy kids; a nice word for being slightly obnoxious and too cool for school? This did not deter Madame Picone from her mission. She was determined to make an impact on us and every day — without fail — she invested her time and knowledge, in a quiet discerning manner.
I wish that I were a fluent speaker of French today. But I can read it and speak enough to get by when needed (which sadly is not enough.) Regrettably, many of my peers from that time are in the same situation.
The language is beautiful, as is the magnificent country of France.
One thing I know for sure is that anyone who ever took her class will remember how each lesson began:
Madame Picone: “Bonjour tous le monde.”
Class: “Bonjour, madame.”
Madame Picone: “Comment allez-vous?”
Class: “Très bien, merci, et vous?”
Madame Picone: “Très bien aussi, merci.”
Au revoir and merci beaucoup, Madame Picone.
Cindy (Hendrickson) Carlson
Gloucester