To the editor:
There is a certain irony for me in writing this letter in defense of Joe Biden.
That’s because I did not support Joe Biden all through last year’s presidential primary season, although I voted for him in the general election.
As president, Biden has left me pleasantly surprised in relation to some issues and policies, and deeply disappointed in relation to others.
His immigration policies are perhaps my biggest disappointment. I say that because, with the exception of not forcibly separating migrant families at the border, the Biden administration’s immigration policies are virtually indistinguishable from the Trump administration’s.
But I can no longer allow the attacks on Biden regarding recent events in Afghanistan to go unchallenged.
First, let’s not forget Biden simply implemented the final phase of the so called “peace agreement” Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo negotiated with the Taliban terrorists last year.
They negotiated that agreement with no involvement on the part of the legitimate Afghan government in Kabul.
One of the key components of the deal allowed for the release of 5,000 Taliban fighters, including the group’s leader who was serving a life sentence in Pakistan for crimes against humanity
Those releases were based on little more a promise from the Taliban leader that the group would behave itself.
The initial withdrawal negotiated by Trump was to have occurred this past May but, on the advice of several senior military officials, Biden moved the date back in an attempt to assure it would go as smoothly and safely as possible.
Given the scope of the operation, only a Trump cultist, or a political opportunist and grandstander like Seth Moulton, would find fault with an evacuation of thousands of people from a country torn by war for two decades that resulted in what were, in reality, minimal casualties.
Even Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, retired Gen. H.R. McMaster, has spoken up to praise Biden’s handling of the final implementation of Trump’s deeply flawed “peace agreement” -- an agreement McMaster recently called a “surrender agreement.”
In many ways, Joe Biden is in a position similar to the one Jack Kennedy found himself in 1961.
I am, of course, referring to the Bay of Pigs.
Just as Joe Biden inherited Donald Trump’s “surrender agreement” with the Taliban upon taking office, JFK inherited the plans for the Bay of Pigs invasion from the Eisenhower/Nixon administration.
By the time JFK was inaugurated, the invasion was so far down the operational pipeline that, even if he had doubts about its success, to call it off would have ignited a political firestorm and GOP claims he was “soft on communism.”
Yet, when the invasion went off the rails, Jack Kennedy did not go on national TV and whine that it was all the fault of the Eisenhower and Nixon administration because it was their plan from the beginning.
Nope. President Kennedy went on national television and took full responsibility for the debacle that occurred on his watch.
Joe Biden has done much the same thing in relation to recent events in Afghanistan.
It’s called leadership folks, something Trumpublican cultists and political grand standers like Seth Moulton know nothing about.
Michael Cook
Gloucester