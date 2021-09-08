To the editor:
In Michael Cook’s most recent rant (”Biden, Afghanistan and the Bay of Pigs,” Sept. 3), I just have to shake my head. This letter isn’t to defend Trump. I am neither a Trumpublican (how witty) cultist nor a political grandstander like Seth Moulton, but contrary to what Mr. Cook says, I do know about leadership and Biden is certainly no leader.
His immigration policies may be similar to Trump’s but the results aren’t! So what gives? Border Czar Kamala Harris travels the world looking for the root cause of the immigration crisis. What a joke, just look in the mirror! It’s so ironic that what we’ve been hearing from the White House about Afghanistan is that we shouldn’t be meddling in other countries’ problems. So in regars to immigration, why are we going around to other countries meddling in their problems? Why don’t we just do what we have to do to make sure immigrants are following protocols to become legal? This isn’t our grandparents’ USA, we can’t just have open borders. There are thousands of immigrant children crossing the border who are currently unaccounted for. Are they safe? Are they alive? Nobody knows.
Regarding Afghanistan, everybody agrees that we needed to get out, but nobody can defend how he did it. You can blame Trump and his “peace agreement” all you want, but Biden is the president, it didn’t have to happen like this. What an incredibly sad story for the military members that died unnecessarily. Try telling their families that the casualties were minimal, Mr. Cook.
Donald Chalmers
Gloucester