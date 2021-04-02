To the editor:
In February, I wrote a letter to the editor in which I described a personal experience my mom shared with Joe Biden back in.1987.
I wrote I had felt good about voting for Biden in November because of that experience. I did so despite some lingering concerns about the role he may have played in the Obama-Clinton foreign policy team’s involvement in the right-wing military coup that ousted Jose Manuel Zelaya, Honduras’ democratically elected president, in 2009.
It is not an exaggeration to say the Obama-Clinton enabled coup in 2009 set Honduras on a downward social, economic, and political trajectory from which it has yet to recover.
It is also not an exaggeration to say the Obama-Clinton enabled coup has played a major role in stoking the escalating migratory crisis confronting our country today -- especially the Honduran component of it.
Joe Biden’s domestic agenda for the nation, especially his COVID-19 relief bill, is just what the country needs right now.
However, thus far, his handling of the resurgent immigration crisis on the border has been deeply disappointing.
Aside from not forcibly separating children from their parents, Biden’s response to current events at the border is disturbingly similar to the Trump administration’s approach to the issue over the last four years.
The Biden administration has even invoked Article 42, a Trump-era regulation that was enacted after the start of the pandemic. It was designed to further justify refusing to hear asylum seekers’ cases and driving them back over the border into Mexico in the name of “public health.”
In reality, Article 42 simply provided the Trump administration with another rationale to deny asylum seekers their rights under the law and to distract from the racism and xenophobia that were the true driving forces behind Trump’s immigration policies.
Now, I don’t think for one minute that racism or xenophobia are behind Biden’s handling of the current situation at the border.
His response is driven by his fear of having to acknowledge that many asylum seekers are not just fleeing poverty and drug/gang violence. Many are fleeing corrupt, right-wing governments that have violated human rights with abandon for decades -- all while being backed by Democrat and Republican administrations alike.
Nothing exemplifies that reality more than what has transpired in Honduras since the Obama-Clinton coup in 2009.
Joe Biden knows to grant these refugees “asylum” is much more than a humanitarian gesture.
He knows to do so would be a tacit admission by the United States of the role it has long played in creating the kinds of political, economic and social conditions so many are so desperate to flee.
After ousting Zelaya, for example, the Obama administration backed a succession of corrupt right-wing presidents, including the current president, Juan Orlando Hernandez.
First “elected” in 2013, Orlando Hernandez and his wealthy extended family have long been suspected of corruption.
In fact, his brother is in a U.S. federal prison for his involvement in a major international cocaine trafficking operation.
When Orlando Hernandez was re-elected in early 2017, in the final weeks of Obama’s tenure, the administration congratulated him on his victory -- despite concerns raised by international poll watchers about widespread voter fraud and intimidation.
Still, tens of millions of dollars worth of US military aid continued to flow to Tegucigalpa.
Several weeks later, on Trump’s watch, when Hondurans took to the streets to protest the corrupt election, Orlando Hernandez unleashed the US trained, funded, and armed Honduran military. Hundreds of civilian protesters were killed in cities and towns around the country.
But the Trump administration, like the Obama administration before it, kept the military aid flowing.
Several weeks ago, the DEA announced President Orlando Hernandez himself is under investigation for his possible role in his brother’s cocaine operation.
That prompted calls from several Democratic senators for the Biden administration to suspend military aid to the Orlando Hernandez regime. So far Biden has taken no action on the matter.
That is likely because Biden does not want to alienate Orlando Hernandez because he has basically allowed the U.S. military and our intelligence services unfettered access to the strategically important Honduran air base at Palmerola.
Palmerola has been a key component of U.S. military and strategic operations in the region since the 1970s, when the Carter administration used it as its primary base of operations in its defense of the brutal right-wing regime of Anastasio Somoza in Nicaragua.
Today, it serves as a major base of operations and supply depot for the U.S. as it continues work on seven new U.S. military installations in Colombia and two in Panama.
Zelaya was ousted in 2009 primarily because he had told the Obama administration he wanted the number of U.S. troops stationed in Honduras reduced and greater control over the base at Palmerola.
His successors, including Orlando Hernandez, have been more than willing to give the US free rein at Palmerola and to not just maintain US troop levels in Honduras, but to increase them..
The Obama, Trump, and now, apparently, the Biden administrations, have been willing to look the other way at all kinds of human rights abuses and corruption on the part of a succession of right wing, Honduran presidents since the coup in 2009 because those presidents did whatever Washington told them to do.
So, when it comes to granting these refugees asylum, especially those from Honduras, Biden finds himself in a real political pickle.
Granting asylum to these people would, as I said, be a tacit acknowledgement of the political oppression and human rights abuses they have endured at the hands of governments in numerous countries U.S. presidents of both parties have aided and abetted for decades.
Joe Biden, surely, does not want to be the U.S. president to open that Pandora’s Box.
And, in the mean time, thousands of innocent men, women and children live and die in conditions most US Americans cannot even imagine.
Michael Cook
Gloucester