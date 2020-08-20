To the editor:
In Rockport I’ve seen numerous Black Lives Matter signs in people’s yards. And black lives, indeed all lives, matter. However, does anyone know what the BLM organization stands for?
According to Disrn.com, in a 2015 interview Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullers stated, “We actually do have an ideological frame. Myself and Alicia (co-founder Alicia Garza) in particular, we’re trained organizers. We are trained Marxists. We are super versed on ideological theories.” The New York Post, in a June 25 article, quoted a story from Breitbart, stating that Cullers “was the protégé of Eric Mann, former agitator of the Weather Underground domestic terror organization, and spent years absorbing the Marxist-Leninist ideology that shaped her world view.”
NYC Black Lives Matter leader Hawk Newsome, in a TV interview, stated, “If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it. All right? And I could be speaking figuratively. I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation.” So how do activists interpret his words? In recent days, BLM activists have called for the defunding and dismantling of police. A few years ago, BLM marchers yelled in protest “What do we want? Dead cops!” and, “Pigs in a blanket, fry’em like bacon!” Rioters inspired by BLM have been defacing and tearing down statues including statues of President Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant, as well as abolitionists Matthias Baldwin and Frederick Douglass. Some activists even want to tear down the statue in Washington, D.C., that celebrates emancipation – one that was paid for by freed slaves and which Frederick Douglass gave a commemoration speech for.
In Seattle, BLM supporters violently took over the Capitol Hill area for a month, taking over six blocks and calling it CHAZ (Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone), later re-named CHOP. As a result, there were reports of extortion of business owners, rape, fighting, and two people ended up dead from gunshot wounds. The police could not do anything to help the victims because they were blocked by protesters. According to a June 21 guardian.com article, “According to a police blog, officers responding to the shooting said they 'were met by a violent crowd that prevented officers safe access to the victims.'” The shooting victims were Black. One of them was a 19-year-old kid and another much younger than that.
The organization Black Lives Matter is not about promoting racial equality and helping all Black lives, it is about violently destroying America and replacing it with Marxist totalitarianism.
Jonathan Ring
Rockport