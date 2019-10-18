To the editor:
I write to support the candidacy of Peter Cannavo for election as a Gloucester city councilor at-large.
I have known Peter for many years, he is a kind friend, great husband and father. We share a lot in common with our occupations in construction, as well as ideas to help the city of Gloucester. I own a local business in Gloucester, and I admire Peter’s views on how our local businesses are the backbone of our great city. His efforts in helping a blue-collar individual, like myself, is what is gravitating me to vote for him this November. I can relate to somebody like Peter, and I truly believe that Gloucester needs a “get your hands dirty” kind of guy. I look around town at the shape of some of the city’s buildings, waterfront, and sidewalks; and as a person in the trade of construction, I see they are in serious need of repair, renovation, or even demolition. I’d like to see somebody with similar mind hold a seat at City Hall, so I urge everyone to vote Peter Cannavo for Gloucester city councilor at-large on Nov. 5.
Jeff Melanson
Salem
