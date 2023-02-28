To the editor,
Now is the time to think not only about the structural issues of replacing Blynman Bridge, but how the day-to-day operation of the bridge will affect the air quality and health of our community.
On any number of days, especially during the summer, there can be hundreds of cars waiting for the bridge to complete its lengthy cycle. During that time, car engines must continue to run so that AC units in the summer and heaters in the winter can operate.
There has never been a way for anyone who must drive over the bridge to anticipate when it will be operating and to formulate alternative plans.
Is there any reason that boat and car operators cannot anticipate when the bridge will be open? Is there a reason that a schedule can't be established so that all concerned will know, for example, that the bridge will open on the hour, or in busier seasons, every half hour between certain hours of the day and less frequently at night?
Operators of all these internal combustion machines will be able to plan trips accordingly, which would dramatically cut down on emissions, lower carbon dioxide levels and improve the quality of Cape Ann air, It's doable, and we and the planet deserve it.
Steve Provizer
Gloucester