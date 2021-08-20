To the editor:
As with everything in life, there’s always another side to every story. Steven Abell, the only fully qualified fire chief Rockport has (master’s degree in fire science and public administration, has completed all state fire training and safety courses, is a public education teacher, and is a fire department instructor) is being ostracized and booted off the Board of Fire Engineers for doing his job! There is no one else in town, on or off the volunteer fire department, that has the level of education, experience and leadership qualities that Steven has for the job.
I’m a retired locomotive engineer and airplane pilot, both jobs that are intensely safety sensitive, requiring recurring safety, written and on-the-job training to stay proficient and safe at work. Likewise, firefighting leadership. Lack of training and attention to details can lead to tragedy and death.
A current member of the Board of Selectmen broke state laws by riding outside on a firetruck at Christmas. At Easter, a private citizen rode around around town on top of Rockport’s $750,000 ladder truck masquerading as an Easter bunny. Even firefighters are prohibited by law from riding on the outside of fire trucks. That selectman should have recused himself from voting on Mr. Abell’s removal for obvious reasons. Recently, on the south side of Rockport, a “controlled burn” of an old house was conducted by the Rockport fire department for training purposes. This requires both a local and a state permit. None were applied for. Steven Abell, training officer for the fire department, was not invited. There are physical fitness requirements for firefighters. These are not adhered to in Rockport. The public has witnessed firefighters drinking beer at the firehouse on Broadway after a fire. Not permitted by state law. What if there was an immediate call for another fire, and an inebriated firefighter, driving a town fire truck, hit an automobile, causing injuries? The town then becomes liable for damages, which could range in the millions if there was a fatality.
Steven Abell’s biggest fault? Trying to professionalize the volunteer fire department for the benefit of the town and the safety of the public. Sarah Wilkinson is to be commended for her courageous stance on voting to reappoint Abell to the Board of Fire Engineers, seeing beyond the pettiness, small-town “Barney Fife” attitude, and social media outright lies and disinformation attacks on a man who has more education and experience than anyone who is attacking him.
While I’m sure there are some good men who volunteer for the fire department in Rockport, the longtime pettiness, lack of training (in some cases downright refusal), inappropriate moral slandering on social media, and unwillingness to adapt to changing standards and increased training, leaves the whole town at risk. Throwing out the most qualified man for the job because you don’t like him, says a whole lot about the education level and maturity of those still serving the community.
Selectman Lilja’s comment in the Times: “There was this longstanding belief, on the part of many, that his oversight was lacking. It was too heavy handed -- more critical than constructive. His unwillingness to change seemed to fall on deaf ears. My decision was all done for the future of the Fire Department,” was embarrassing to say the least. Mr. Lilja obviously never talked with Steven Abell. Mr. Lilja never asked anyone about the volunteer Fire Department’s unwillingness to change! This is not 1949, and it’s not Mayberry RFD.”It’s a new and more complicated world out there, and someone’s personal opinion about someone who knows far more than they do, and cares about the safety and livelihood of all who are working for the town, and is their superior, should know this.
Steven Abell is the only state credentialed and certified fire chief in Rockport, and to think some members of the Board of Selectmen want to fire him because he’s doing his job to keep the town safe? Thank you, Steven Abell, for doing your job to keep us safe, and shame on the board (with the exception of Sarah Wilkinson) for not seeing the truth of the matter.
Alan MacMillan
Rockport