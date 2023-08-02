To the editor:
The Gloucester Daily Times article on July 5 headlined “Push on to expand bottle bill” reminded me of the old saying that the essence of futility is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. Environmental groups and consumer advocates have tried twice in the last 40 years to expand the bottle bill and spectacularly failed at the polls due to well-funded business interests who spent millions in advertising to convince the public to vote no. Those businesses consisted of associations of grocery stores, package stores, restaurants and bottling companies who never forgot that the original bottle bill mandated “point of sale” returns forcing them to incur substantial costs in labor, overhead, space and specialized equipment. This without having had a say in the matter.
To be clear, I’m in favor bottle bill expansion and point out previous errors in policy and tactics to ensure they won’t be repeated. I’m suggesting an alternative (outside the box) approach to make the effort successful. It is absolutely essential to invite the aforementioned opponents to the table and listen to them. If those writing the bill would phase out the features previous opponents found objectionable there will be no need for them to spend lavishly to defeat it again. It should pass.
Under the proposal there will be exponentially more containers with both a higher deposit together with a higher handling fee. This is where proponents have to get the math right. The destination for all these containers should be separate, state-licensed, lightly regulated (by the Department of Environmental Protection) redemption centers which function as private businesses state wide. This would translate into job creation, withholding taxes paid by these employees, and form a whole new business model which dovetails with Gov. Maura Healey’s existing job creation initiatives. Owners of presently empty commercial space could benefit too. Small business loans and grants could be made available to get this new generation of entrepreneurs off to a good start. There is a huge difference between centers who want the public’s return business and those that never did. If redemption centers took in enough volume there should be a numerical tipping point which would give them the ability to end up in the black.
However, there are challenges which would need to be overcome. Beverage companies being reluctant to service redemption centers who don’t carry retail product and/or being unreasonably late in reimbursement payments. In addition, a rather lengthy transition period might be necessary to phase out our entrenched system and overcome labor shortages which presently exist.
So what happens to unclaimed deposits? Those millions of dollars are directed by DEP to help all 351 cities and towns improve their recycling programs through grants and incentive offers. We presently have a flawed system which can’t be expanded and needs to be scrapped. If what I have suggested isn’t practical then hopefully some other approach will end the futility which has undermined needed bottle bill expansion up until now.
Mel George
Rockport