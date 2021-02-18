To the editor:
We, the Friends of Manchester Essex Performing Arts, are advocating for a safe return to indoor singing in schools. Leaders in our district worked tirelessly with the Board of Health to ensure a safe return to in-person school. With guidance from Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association and the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, most sports are running safely inside, including contact sports like basketball and hockey. Vocal performance is currently not allowed inside. The inconsistencies are obvious and concerning.
Currently DESE does not allow singing indoors. This impacts extracurriculars like acapella and musical theater, and classes like music and chorus. This decision impacts the health and well-being of many students. It also impacts the long-term health of musical programs in districts across the state. If students are currently unable to participate in singing and theater, they are less likely to choose these paths long term, to the potential future detriment of these programs.
Performing arts are a vital component of a strong education program.
We believe that if performing arts had a similar state wide organization like MIAA for athletics, then new guidelines would have been created and singing would be allowed indoors. We are asking that our leaders give the same time and attention and importance to performing arts that they do to athletics. Too many children are left out of activities they love and need to grow as healthy, well rounded people.
Join us in writing to your local school district and Commissioner Jeff Riley at DESE www@doe.mass.edu to bring singing back indoors safely.
Shoshy Starr Collins
Friends of Manchester Essex Performing Arts