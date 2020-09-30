To the editor:
As is frequently the case on these pages, broad accusations are made with no examples or supporting facts. These seem to be more the emotionally charged repetition of talking points rather than any original thought generated from facts. One such recent letter labeled President Trump as an “unapologetic white supremacist” Let’s look at some facts.
Fact: Under Trump, Black and minority unemployment reached record lows.
Fact: Trump succeeded in passing criminal justice reform, which benefited Black males more than any other ethnic group. Neither Obama nor Bush succeeded in getting this done.
Fact: Trump got record high federal grants to historically Black universities.
Fact: Trump is a vocal supporter of law and order in cities where the lack thereof has resulted in horrendous number of deaths -- primarily Black males.
Being a supporter of equal justice and equal opportunity, I say that if these are the actions of an “unapologetic white supremacist,” we need more of them!
Fred Young
Gloucester