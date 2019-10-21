To the editor:
Gloucester needs another school and there are some who begrudge spending money on mere fripperies such as internet connections, computers in classrooms and other related high-tech embellishments. I ask those in opposition to consider a few ideas.
The last generation that could prepare their children for the world the parents knew were having their families around the 1870s and 1880s. Students could get by with a rudimentary education. They could be trained to do the available jobs. Those days have vanished.
Our phones have more computing power than the personal computers of the 1990s. From the 1990s, almost no one saw these amazing phones coming.
Programming? We have programs that can modify themselves.
We have voice-activated electronic servants and devices that automatically change settings within a home depending on our presence or absence.
We are living in the 1960s science fiction future. We didn’t get here by training children to keep on doing what their parents were doing. We arrived here due to the efforts of educated people.
We cannot continue to simply train students. That method creates a manual labor force that is poorly prepared to cope with the demands of our increasingly technical society. We need people who are skilled in manual labor, but they should have those jobs out of a preference for the work, not because that is all they can do.
We have wonderfully competent and creative educators and mentors here. Give them the tools they need to educate students and instill the flexibility of learning to adapt to an ever changing, unpredictable world. To do less is to betray the students.
Build the school and give a pay raise to all the teachers.
Arthur Thomas
Gloucester
