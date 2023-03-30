To the editor:
Why should you support term limits? Term limits increase citizen involvement, increase voter turnout, increase motivation of elected officials to accomplish goals, and they are supported by the majority of Americans.
New opportunities created by open seats allow new people to enter the political field, which creates an influx of new ideas and new ways of doing things.
It also prevents special interests from forming permanent relationships with elected officials and forces those special interests “to make arguments on the merits, rather than rely on sentimental relationships. (“Myth-Busting 101: Do Lobbyists Love Term Limits?” www.termlimits.com)
A study by Dan Lewis of Siena College and Robynn Kuhlmann of University of Central Missouri found that “term limits can significantly increase voter turnout as well as encouraging people to vote in down-ballot races. ... Depending on term limit stringency and the typical turnout levels in a state, these effects could increase the size of the electorate by up to a quarter (“Term limits boost turnout in state legislative elections” | USAPP (lse.ac.uk)).”
With a “fixed horizon” and a definitive “due date,” term-limited elected officials are more motivated to achieve goals and pass important legislation while in office.
“In a study of 15 states with legislative term limits, Woods and Baranowski find that an increase in legislator turnover positively correlates with legislator influence over the bureaucracy (“Term Limits and Bureaucracy,” www.termlimits.com).
Various studies show that well over 75% of Americans support term limits (“Americans Call for Term Limits, End to Electoral College,” gallup.com).
Please vote yes on Article I at Rockport Town Meeting, April 1, to be held at Rockport High and Middle School, 24 Jerden’s Lane, starting at 8:30 a.m.
Jonathan Ring
Rockport