To the editor:
I just read "Two accused of trafficking fentanyl, cocaine (Times, Aug. 18)" about the arrest of two alleged dealers in hard drugs this past week on Maplewood Avenue. Of course, this appalling story is not terribly surprising, given the evidence of drug activity I've seen in almost every clean-up I've been part of at nearby Burnham's Field (where my 6-year-old daughter plays).
Now that marijuana is legal in our state, there is a bright line between legal recreational drug use and the kind of highly dangerous substances the two apprehended are accused (with some glaring evidence) of dealing in. As a Ward 2 City Council candidate, I both applaud the police who took part in this action (at no small danger to themselves), and am concerned that our Police Department have sufficient resources to deal with this problem — a position several Ward 2 residents have mentioned to me, as well. If 20 years ago there was a gray area of illegal drug use or dealing (e.g., a couple ounces of pot), today trade in any drugs that are still illegal is a clear indicator of endangering society, and we should not stint in stamping out such trade in our town.
Also, I was surprised to find this story on page 7, not the front page of the Gloucester Daily Times. Thanks to Ethan Forman for his reporting on this issue important to Gloucester families.
Daniel Epstein
Gloucester