To the editor:
I am writing to endorse Peter Cannavo as a candidate for Gloucester city councilor at large.
Peter is a great guy, family man, and a true citizen of this town. Like myself, Peter’s family comes from an origin of Italians who made their way to this country, landed in Gloucester, and became proud to call this beautiful city their home.
We have strong roots here, embrace our culture, and are proud to be American. We have made names for ourselves in our community, worked hard, started families of our own, and share the same personal values.
As a local business owner, I can really get on board with Peter’s vision of helping local businesses within our community. My job calls for me to be on the road constantly, visiting clients for consultations, quoting, delivery, installations and repair. Peter’s goals are to decrease traffic in town while increasing consumer flow by creating alternate forms of transportation for tourists. This would cut down my driving time, help me reach my customers faster, and ultimately bring more money in the door.
I strongly urge the people of my Gloucester community to vote Peter Cannavo for city councilor at large on Nov. 5.
Anthony Saputo
Gloucester
