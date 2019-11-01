To the editor:
I’m writing to endorse the candidacy of Peter Cannavo for Gloucester city councilor at large.
I’m an advocate and firm believer in community service and helping guide the youth of our city.
I’m part of the Sunrise Fund and a motivational speaker to raise awareness to our younger generation.
I’ve known Peter for a while, and he shares a similar vision.
His work with the young people at the Gloucester Boxing Club is very admirable, helping get kids off the street and into the gym with goals set to help further their success. Now he wants to spend more time as a public servant, running for City Council and that has gained even more of my admiration.
At the recent candidate forum, he echoed sentiments explaining how we need to focus on our children and be able to set the groundwork of a better city to pass onto our kids.
My wife is expecting our first child, and now I could not think of anything more important regarding this community’s future.
Peter has my vote, and I urge everyone else to select his name on the ballot at well.
Christian Maki
Gloucester
