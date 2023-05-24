To the editor:
Jeff Brown's recent letter ("CATS and Dogtown don't get along," Times, May 20) regarding the Cape Ann Trail Stewards (CATS) is factually incorrect from start to finish.
He claims our focus is on promoting paid tours:
All of our hikes are free.
He claims that we financially profit from ties with commercial entities:
We are a non-profit, supported by volunteers, individual donors and grant organizations -all of whom believe in our work protecting access to trails and open spaces for all.
He claims that we disregard local regulations:
All of our work is done with the involvement and prior approval of city and town departments, board and commissions. We are very thankful for their support over the past 10 years!
He claims that we disregard private property:
We have never led any hike, trail run or work day without the prior approval of all of the relevant landowners.
He claims that all trail work is done by locals, not CATS:
We are lucky to have a large informal network of trail users — mostly mountain bikers — who quickly take care of major trail obstructions such as downed trees.
CATS focuses on work that is typically not done by these good Samaritans — marking and maintaining trails, installing kiosks, bridges and boardwalks — to enable residents and visitors to safely enjoy our trails and open spaces.
Judge for yourself: visit our website at http://www.capeanntrailstewards.org, visit the trails we help to maintain, or join us for an upcoming work day or hike!
Nicholas Holland
Treasurer, Cape Ann Trail Stewards