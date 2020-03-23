To the editor:
Carry in and let the ocean carry it out? Good Harbor Beach is littered with, well, litter.
My wife and I pick up beach garbage during our walks and, at least on Rockport beaches, deposit it in the garbage cans provided.
On Good Harbor recently, we did our usual garbage collection and when we got to the end (we tried both ends) there was no place to put the garbage. We can’t stand to see all that garbage washed out to sea so we took the garbage home with us.
It was clear from the massive quantity of trash at either end of the beach that most people just drop their garbage on the ground in little piles where a trash can used to be.
Seagulls and the wind and tide eventually deposit this trash into the ocean.
So, Gloucester, we have to ask, is your program carry in carry out, or carry in and let the ocean carry it out?
John Gates
Rockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.