To the editor:
With its combination of rugged terrain and meandering trails, Dogtown has long offered a quiet refuge for outdoor enthusiasts. However, there is a trail steward organization called the Cape Ann Trail Stewards (CATS) that seems to be at odds with Dogtown’s character.
First, the name Cape Ann Trail Stewards is quite misleading. While it may evoke images of a grassroots organization dedicated to the preservation of nature, CATS appears to have a different kind of purpose altogether. Its focus appears to be on promoting and guiding tours rather than genuinely stewarding trails.
Local connections are essential for any stewardship organization. Historically, however, CATS has leveraged the use of social media to establish commercial ties with entities such as the Beauport Hotel and Cruiseport Gloucester, which raises questions about the group's true intentions and whether it prioritizes profit over the well-being of the trails and the people who use them.
Furthermore, CATS has been known to disregard city regulations. For example, it nailed customized plastic trail markers into Dogtown’s trees without obtaining formal city approval beforehand. This type of unauthorized branding not only goes against the principles of responsible stewardship but also undermines the authority of the city and its ability to maintain local control over the area.
In addition, CATS has shown a blatant disregard for private property rights. On at least one occasion, it attempted to lead a large group tour around a private quarry without obtaining permission from the property owners. This behavior resulted in the tour being forced to leave, which highlights CATS' lack of respect for the boundaries set by landowners.
Perhaps the oddest thing about CATS is that it doesn’t contribute to the actual stewardship of Dogtown’s trails. It is the locals who put in the effort to clear fallen trees and ensure that trails are obstruction-free. It has been this way for as long as I can remember. CATS, on the other hand, takes advantage of these maintained trails for its own highly advertised paid events.
The quiet maintenance of Dogtown's trails should be upheld by area residents who genuinely care about their preservation and upkeep. While there may be a place for CATS elsewhere, it is clear that it is not a good fit for Dogtown. The group's actions and behaviors are at odds with the values and principles that make Dogtown a special place.
Jeffrey S. Brown
Gloucester