To the editor:
As the operations director of Cape Ann Trail Stewards, I am responding to a letter (“CATS and Dogtown don’t get along”) by Jeffrey S. Brown that was published on May 20. CATS is a tiny nonprofit with a very minimal budget that was formed to help municipalities that have limited funding themselves for maintaining the hundreds of miles of public trails that exist on thousands of acres of conservation land within Cape Ann. Having formed in 2013, CATS is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year.
CATS has always had a strong relationship with the City of Gloucester, and always obtains prior approvals by the landowners for any work done. In response to Mr. Brown’s claim of CATS “disregarding city regulations” when trail markers were installed along a loop section within Dogtown “without obtaining formal city approval”, one of our board members recently forwarded me a September 2014 email from city staff confirming Gloucester’s formal approval for this specific project.
As for Brown’s claims of CATS having “commercial ties” to Beauport Hotel and Cruiseport Gloucester, this has left our board members scratching their heads. The only thing I can think of is that these businesses were at one point following CATS (and/or CATS had been following them) on Instagram, which in no way reflects any “commercial ties.”
To Brown’s claim that CATS “doesn’t contribute to the actual stewardship of Dogtown’s trails,” I can attest that CATS has put in thousands of volunteer hours over the years on trail-clearing, blazing, trash pickup, boardwalk permitting/installation, graffiti removal, and invasive species control.
In an effort to enable more equitable access by all community members to the local trails (as many people are not comfortable navigating the trails alone), CATS offers free guided hikes year-round. Currently the only “paid event” CATS puts on is the annual Dogtown Trail Race, where registration fees and business sponsorships help to cover the costs of putting on the event (T-shirts, outhouses, event insurance, food and prizes for the participants, etc.), with any funds raised beyond our costs going toward our general operating expenses.
I am saddened to see that a community member believes that this small nonprofit comprised of local volunteers somehow “prioritizes profit over the well-being of the trails,” but I urge other sceptics to reach out to the municipalities and many local groups we work with to check Mr. Brown’s “facts” for themselves.
Amy Blondin
Operations Director,
Cape Ann Trail Stewards