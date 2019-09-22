To the editor:
Installing cameras in school buses in order to nab moving violations will cost money, but not save lives. Parents need to sit down with their children and have serious discussions about road safety, including the dangers of distractions. The most perilous of diversions today is the proliferation of cellphones with which virtually everyone – pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers from a wide variety of age groups — appear to be obsessed. Cameras in school buses would be a costly waste. Hide your media toys, turn off the TV, sit down and have a meaningful chat with your kids. Won’t cost a penny.
Nat Johnson
Rockport
