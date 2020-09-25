To the editor:
During this challenging year, it is understandable that basic needs become most important. However, this is a year with a presidential election as well as many elections for the Senate and the House of Representatives. We also have the census to complete, which has a significant impact on the allocation of our representatives in Congress. The census data is used for other purposes as well. It determines the amount of money our communities receive from the federal government. This money goes to supporting our schools, roads, hospitals, and other programs. Businesses also use the census data to decide where to build their factories and stores, which means jobs. Likewise, accurate census data is the basis for many studies of life in America as well as trends in demographics, mobility, education and income.
We need everyone in the commonwealth to participate in the census. The Massachusetts Voter Table provides a way to achieve this goal. This organization is nonprofit and nonpartisan. It is recruiting volunteers to help with the census by asking people to sign up to do phone banks and text banks. They provide you with training and technical assistance to be successful.
If you are interested in learning more about the organization please go to their website (https://mavotertable.org/). If you would like to register to volunteer for one of their phone or text banks please go to https://actionnetwork.org/campaigns/safe-elections-for-all.
Hannah Kimberley
President
League of Women Voters of Cape Ann