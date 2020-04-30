To the editor:
We all know that businesses, their employees and their families are among those suffering due to the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19 on health and the economy. It’s a time when community support and civic responsibility have never been more important. This is certainly true for the more than 1,000 businesses and nonprofit organizations with their 10,000 employees on Cape Ann and surrounding communities represented by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce. For the Cape Ann Chamber, and all chambers, business support is often about sharing information. But the nature of information is different today during this pandemic. In recent weeks, we have focused on guidance on much-needed financial assistance and updates on which businesses are open and under what conditions. It’s about staying connected to support each other.
And it’s about encouraging consumers to think about how to do business, albeit under very different circumstances, with local companies.
While our physical offices closed more than a month ago along with many of the businesses and organizations we represent, our team has remained available by email, phone and videoconference, offering guidance and the latest information relevant to our businesses. The Chamber of Commerce remains a vital resource to our members – and to the larger community. In the earliest weeks of the COVID-19 outbreak, our team was quick to respond to the impact of the virus on Cape Ann, providing detailed summaries of government relief efforts to our members and the community through daily newsletters, Facebook posts, and a dedicated webpage - https://capeannchamber.com/covid-19-updates/.
As the impact of COVID-19 continued, we included information on the status of operations of retailers, take-out and delivery services, banks, pharmacies and grocery and convenience stores. Businesses do not need to be Chamber members to be included in these updates; we encourage any and all to share information on their operations.
The Chamber also continues to offer links to the Small Business Administration, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, and to other sources of information, including unemployment assistance.
We have even provided advice on managing cash flow and workflow, and guidance on how to address the needs of employees, customers, and the business owners themselves, and those close to them.
The Cape Ann community’s response to the coronavirus crisis has been impressive. Our business, government and community leaders, and the Cape Ann communities at large, are meeting their responsibilities – and more.
Many believe – and we agree – that leaders are defined by how they conduct themselves in times of crisis. The same can be said for good citizens. And throughout Cape Ann, we are seeing what it means to be good leaders and responsible citizens.
While the curves are now flattening and the commentary is shifting to be about how we may re-open our businesses, there is much more work to do in developing these plans collaboratively and sharing information.
Most importantly, let’s remember and be forever grateful for the incredible work being done by those on the front lines in this fight who deliver essential services, and those inspiring people working in health care who every day put themselves at risk in the care of others.
Cape Ann’s remarkable history gives us confidence that we will recover from this crisis and emerge stronger, smarter and better prepared for the challenges ahead. The Chamber and its members are proud to be part of the Cape Ann community and are committed to a brighter future for all.
Ken Riehl
CEO
Tony Sapienza
President
Susan Gould-Coviello
First Vice President
Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce