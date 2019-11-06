To the editor:
It took me nearly 10 hours to make my way from San Jose to Puerto Viejo recently on the bus -- a trip that usually takes four.
It took so long because a number of workers’ unions here have banded together to protest various government labor and economic policies, the employment practices of large, often international, corporate entities, rapid privatization of once public services like health care, education and mass transit, and to advocate for better wages.
One tactic the unions are employing involves blockading major roads in the country on different days and at various times.
As luck would have it, the day I was traveling from the Central Valley to Puerto Viejo was the day the unions had picked to block the highway to the major Caribbean port of Limon.
My first reaction was to get frustrated and angry. Although there are no chickens or goats on Costa Rica’s public buses, there is no air conditioning either -- so sitting at a strikers’ blockade in an non-air conditioned bus for nearly five hours, under a blistering tropical sun, was less than pleasant.
I finally got off the bus and went to a little road side soda to get an empanada and some rice and beans. It was there I struck up a conversation with a couple of the strikers. They explained to me why they felt they had no choice but to employ such hardball tactics as they struggled to improve the plight of workers in Costa Rica.
Their explanation didn’t totally assuage my frustration but it certainly increased my level of awareness and sympathy for the workers’ plight.
The protests and work stoppages in Costa Rica have, thus far, been largely peaceful. The same can’t be said for other Latin countries like Ecuador, Chile, Honduras, Peru, Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil.
As these protests spread and intensify, it behooves Americans in the United States to pay attention, particularly to what is happening in Chile today.
I say that because Chile was the first Latin American country to be subjected to University of Chicago economist Milton Friedman’s supply side economics experiment after the Nixon administration and the CIA orchestrated the violent overthrow of the democratically elected Salvador Allende in 1973.
Aided and abetted by the murderous dictator Gen. Augusto Pinochet, who took power after the coup, the U.S. government and large corporate interests oversaw the slashing of taxes on businesses and wealthy Chileans, and the privatization of many government run public services like health care, education, water and mass transit systems.
As taxes were cut for businesses and the wealthy, the supply-siders running the government also privatized and cut the pensions of elderly Chileans. That double whammy drove millions of vulnerable senior citizens into poverty. The supply-siders justified the draconian cuts in the name of “fiscal responsibility.”
In the years since 1973, Chile did see its economy grow but, as so often happens under the supply-side economics model, the benefits of a growing economy largely went to an already affluent, select few, at the expense of the less affluent and poor many.
Over the years, the privatization of higher education in Chile has made attending college or university increasingly difficult for students not fortunate enough to have affluent parents.
For many years it had been struggling university students who were the most vocal in their opposition to the injustices and abuses of the supply side model.
But as the impact of the privatization and rising costs of so many essential services that ordinary citizens depend upon grew more severe, and as the disparities in income and wealth between the rich and everyone else have become more glaring, opposition to and protests against the supply side economics system are not just now widespread, they have, in some instances, turned violent.
Chile has been living under Friedman’s supply-side economics model for nearly half a century. The U.S. has been living under the supply-side economics model, aka “Reaganomics,” for close to four decades now.
As in Chile, the U.S. supply-side model champions cutting taxes on business and the rich, while slashing funding for services and social safety net programs upon which millions of ordinary, middle, working class and poor Americans rely.
The model’s use of the tax code to redistribute wealth in an almost exclusively upward direction has fueled a level of wealth and income inequality in the U.S. and Chile that threatens the social, political and economic stability of both countries.
The civil unrest and protests in Chile are stark reminders of that reality.
As I watch the news coverage here of the violence engulfing Chile, after nearly 50 years of supply-side economics; I can’t help but wonder if, as the fortieth anniversary of the imposition of supply side economics in the U.S. draws near, the images coming out of Chile might not foreshadow what awaits the U.S. if genuine economic, political and social reforms aren’t enacted -- sooner rather than later.
Michael Cook
Gloucester and
Puerto Viejo de Limon
Costa Rica
